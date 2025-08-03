MH370: 11 years on, is closure finally within reach?

KUALA LUMPUR: Today marks the 11th anniversary of the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members on its journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

At 1.09 am on March 8, 2014, the phrase “Good night, Malaysian three-seven-zero” became the last recorded message from the cockpit of MH370 after it departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 12.41 am.

The disappearance of MH370 remains one of modern aviation’s greatest mysteries, bringing deep sorrow to the families of those on board and sparking countless theories as well as painstaking search efforts.

More than a decade later, the world is still wondering whether this mystery will finally be solved. For the families of the 239 individuals who vanished, the pain of losing their loved ones endures, along with their hope for a breakthrough that could finally provide answers.

Despite the passage of 11 years, Malaysia’s efforts to uncover evidence and bring closure to the country’s worst aviation tragedy have never ceased.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said Malaysia remains committed to resuming the search for MH370, provided there are credible leads that could bring closure to the families of the victims.

MOT said that in line with a Cabinet decision on Dec 13 last year, the government has agreed to accept a proposal from Ocean Infinity (the United Kingdom) to restart search operations in a new area covering approximately 15,000 square kilometres in the southern Indian Ocean.

“This operation will be conducted on a ‘no find, no fee’ basis, meaning no payment will be made unless the aircraft wreckage is found.

“It is our responsibility to continue the search based on credible leads to locate MH370’s final resting place and provide the much-needed answers to the victims’ families,“ the statement said.

Previously, Ocean Infinity, a marine robotics company, conducted a search for the missing aircraft from January 2018, covering more than 112,000 square kilometres of the southern Indian Ocean seabed before ending the mission on May 29, 2018.

Meanwhile, Voice370, in a statement today, expressed extreme gratitude to all experts who have given their time and expertise without expecting any rewards.

They also acknowledged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Cabinet for their consent to Ocean Infinity’s ‘no find, no fee’ search offer.

“Family members have endured the loss of their loved ones on MH370 since 2014 and are still waiting for a credible explanation for the disappearance of this aircraft and its passengers, hoping it will bring closure to the long-suffering families. Our prayer is that this wait comes to an end soon,“ the statement read.

Flight MH370 was scheduled to land at Beijing Capital International Airport at 6.30 am local time but disappeared from radar and never reached its destination.

The search for MH370 remains one of the most expensive in aviation history, costing an estimated USD 200 million (RM837.47 million at the time) and involving 82 aircraft and 84 ships from 26 countries.