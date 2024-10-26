MIC urges authorities to monitor prices of perishable goods ahead of Deepavali

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC Vice President Datuk T. Murugiah has urged authorities to closely monitor prices of perishable goods in markets nationwide ahead of Deepavali, which will be celebrated on Oct 31.

He said firm action should be taken against vendors found unreasonably raising prices to ensure prices remain stable and fair for all consumers,

“I have received numerous complaints from the public expressing their concerns over the rising prices of perishable goods as Deepavali approaches.

“They are deeply affected by the sudden price hikes and hope that swift action can be taken to address this situation,” he said in a statement today.

Murugiah added that the cooperation of authorities in tackling this issue is greatly appreciated to safeguard public welfare and ensure that the celebration proceeds joyfully without excessive economic strain.

“These price increases have burdened consumers, particularly those celebrating the festival, and have added to the anxiety of shoppers already facing high daily essential costs,“ he said.