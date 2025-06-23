MIC VP T. Murugiah injured in North-South Expressway crash

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC vice-president (VP) Datuk T. Murugiah was injured in a road accident on the North-South Expressway near the Bangi interchange yesterday.

In the incident at about 8.30 pm, the former Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department was on his way home after officiating the Bakri MIC Division annual general meeting in Johor.

According to a statement issued by his office today, the accident occurred when the vehicle Murugiah was in tried to avoid a car that had stalled suddenly.

Murugiah is said to be in a stable condition.