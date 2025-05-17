KUALA LUMPUR: The Migrant Repatriation Programme 2.0 (PRM 2.0) has been extended to April 30 next year and will begin this May 19.

Immigration Department deputy director-general (operations) Jafri Embok Taha said the repatriation programme offers foreigners without valid documents to voluntarily return to their original country.

“At the same time, enforcement operations will carry on as usual even with the repatriation programme in force,” he said during a media conference after attending Op Kutip at a shopping complex here today.

Enforcement operations such as Op Kutip were vital in reducing the number of illegal immigrants in the country and to tackle the issues due to their presence, Jafri said, adding that 5,090 operations were conducted throughout the country with 67,574 individuals checked as of May 15.

From that total, 1,886 were found to be United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR) cardholders, while 19,193 illegals were detained, along with 680 employers for various immigration offences.

“Another 15,422 illegals were detained at entry points attempting to either enter or leave the country, with 34,615 people being caught in the past five months,” Jafri said, noting that there was a significant rise in arrests this year after the Immigration Department declared 2025 as its enforcement year.

“We don’t have an accurate number of how many illegals are out there, but based on the number of arrests, there is an increase compared to previously, with operations being conducted nearly daily throughout the country,” he said.

On the two-hour long operation today, he said that 964 people - 273 foreigners and 691 locals - were checked and 143 people arrested, 56 Indonesians, 32 Pakistanis, 26 Bangladeshis, 10 Indian and Myanmar nationals each, four Syrians, three Nepalis and an Afghan and a Chinese.

“The 110 men and 33 women, aged 22 to 48, are suspected of not having valid identification documents, violating pass conditions, overstaying, holding unrecognised cards and other offences under the Immigration Act and will be placed in the Immigration Detention Depot for investigation and further action,” he said.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had announced yesterday that the government agreed to extend the repatriation programme, which will begin this Monday till April 30, 2026 following the end of the first repatriation programme on March 31, after obtaining consent from supervisory agencies, including the Attorney-General’s Chambers.