MIHAS 2025 generates RM4.97 billion in sales with figures set to rise

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2025 has recorded RM4.97 billion in sales as of the third day of the event, and the figure is set to increase even higher, according to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

MATRADE chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the performance underscored strong global confidence in Malaysia’s halal products.

“The sales momentum has been driven by international buyers’ trust in Malaysia’s halal certification, which is known for its stringent standards,” he told Bernama and RTM at the MIHAS Awards 2025 here today.

He expressed his appreciation to the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), noting that its halal certification is regarded as the “gold standard”.

“As Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said, halal is not just a label but a symbol of trust. Once you see JAKIM’s logo, you don’t have to think twice,” he said.

On sectoral contributions, Reezal Merican said food and beverages (F&B) remained a key driver, but noted that of Malaysia’s total exports of about RM1.5 trillion last year, the sector accounted for only 2.8 per cent.

“That was mostly contributed by large local companies and multinationals such as Nestlé, so we want to promote greater participation from small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” he said.

To-date, MIHAS 2025 has attracted 40,000 trade visitors from 100 countries, alongside nearly 1,000 foreign and local buyers and sellers who engaged in more than 4,000 business-matching meetings through its International Sourcing Programme (INSP).

Knowledge-sharing sessions featured speakers from global and regional brands, including FedEx, Zus Coffee and Grey Café, while the Global Halal Summit 2025 -- held in conjunction with MIHAS 2025 -- was launched by the prime minister yesterday, underscoring Malaysia’s continued commitment to leading the global halal industry.

Themed “Pinnacle of Halal Excellence,” the MIHAS Awards 2025 honoured innovators and leaders in the halal industry, recognising achievements in sustainability, digitalisation, export performance and societal contributions.– Bernama