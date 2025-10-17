MINDEF and AKPS collaborate to absorb elite military veterans

BUTTERWORTH: The Ministry of Defence will collaborate with the Border Control and Protection Agency to identify and select eligible military veterans for absorption into the agency.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said MINDEF will shortlist the most suitable candidates among personnel who have completed their service.

He stated that priority will be given to former members of the elite special operations unit, Grup Gerak Khas.

“Our priority is definitely former GGK members or commandos, because they possess a high level of skills and discipline which meet the operational needs of AKPS.”

He explained that although the selection process will be conducted by AKPS, MINDEF will assist by identifying and recommending qualified veterans.

“This is because the role of AKPS not only involves border control, but also the security of the country’s key entry gateways.”

Adly said this after attending the graduation and launch ceremony of the Armed Forces Fund Board Entrepreneur Empowerment programme at the Butterworth Air Base.

Last Wednesday, Adly told the Dewan Rakyat that military veterans from the GGK unit would be absorbed into AKPS to strengthen border control capabilities.

He said that the initiative is part of the government’s efforts to leverage the experience and expertise of military veterans.

Elaborating further, Adly said that besides GGK, the ministry would also consider former members of other elite forces such as the 10th Parachute Brigade.

However, he did not disclose the exact number of veterans who would be involved.

“The number announced by the Prime Minister refers to the total vacancies available in AKPS.”

He added that they will work with the agency to ensure that GGK members who have completed their service can be absorbed to fill these positions.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced when tabling Budget 2026 that priority would be given to appointing officers from among military veterans.

This would meet the manpower needs of 220 positions required by AKPS to ensure full operational readiness.

The announcement was welcomed by AKPS director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

He described the veterans’ experience in national security and defence as highly valuable to the agency in realising the government’s aspirations. – Bernama