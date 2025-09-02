MINDEF and MOE discuss security roles for armed forces veterans

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence will hold discussions with the Education Ministry regarding the involvement of Malaysian Armed Forces veterans in security positions at schools and district education offices nationwide.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed the ministry has already engaged with Majlis Amanah Rakyat through the Veterans Affairs Department to recruit veterans as hostel wardens.

Two Maktab Rendah Sains MARA campuses in Besut, Terengganu and Balik Pulau, Penang have launched a pilot project employing eight external wardens.

“They have appointed eight external wardens, two men and two women at each campus,” he said during the winding-up debate on the ministry’s allocation under the 13th Malaysia Plan in Dewan Negara.

Mohamed Khaled added that the ministry continues to explore sustainable initiatives to enhance veteran welfare through second-career opportunities.

Regarding a separate matter, he confirmed that five senior armed forces officers recently arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission have been suspended from duty.

He stressed that the ministry would not compromise on any misconduct involving officers found guilty of leaking operational information to smuggling syndicates.

Mohamed Khaled assured that the incident would not affect the overall structure and operations of the Armed Forces intelligence unit due to existing security protocols.

“This is because the MAF intelligence organisation adopts a system of compartmentalisation of information, where databases and strategic information are deliberately segregated to prevent leaks.”

He explained that regular internal security audits include background checks and continuous efforts to strengthen integrity within the intelligence corps.

Such measures help reduce the risk of intelligence personnel being exposed to manipulation by vested interests seeking to shield criminal activities.

Mohamed Khaled emphasised that all classified defence information remains secured through strict safety protocols and encryption technology.

“With that, MINDEF assures that national security remains under control, unharmed and uncompromised,” he said.

The Works Ministry, Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, and Human Resources Ministry also wound up debates on the 13th Malaysia Plan today. – Bernama