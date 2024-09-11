Mindef closely monitors MALBATT peacekeeping force stationed in Lebanon - Adly

TANAH MERAH: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) closely monitors Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel deployed for the MALBATT peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said that MINDEF maintains daily communication to ensure updates on assignments, operations, and the overall situation in Lebanon are consistently relayed to the senior leadership of MAF and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He added that any changes regarding the situation will be communicated by Mohamed Khaled as needed.

“I am confident the officers and personnel involved in the MALBATT mission in Lebanon are safe, despite the various risks they face, as they have undergone extensive training before deployment.

“While they are operating in a conflict zone, their primary responsibility is to ensure peace in Lebanon, and they have also taken all necessary precautions,“ he said at a press conference after attending the MADANI Veteran Desa programme in Tanah Merah today.

He was asked to comment about the recent explosion near Saida Stadium in Lebanon, which injured six MALBATT personnel, while they were moving from Beirut to Marakah Camp on Nov 8.

Adly confirmed that the injured personnel are now in stable condition and receiving follow-up treatment.

“Although their injuries were minor, we do not take this lightly. The safety of MAF personnel remains our top priority,“ he emphasised.

When asked whether Mindef would consider relocating the personnel should there be another attack, Adly said the decision would depend on UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon), as it must consider the involvement of all countries in the peacekeeping mission.

On Nov 8, Mohamed Khaled noted that the government has contingency plans in place should the situation in southern Lebanon worsen due to Israel’s aggressive actions, which could prompt a UNIFIL withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s commitment to the mission continues, as do the contributions from other nations providing troops to Lebanon.

In response to the recent bullying incident at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), Adly said Mindef is enhancing the university’s administration, including increasing the number of wardens, to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

He emphasised that the ministry has a zero-tolerance policy for bullying and is taking steps to address concerns raised by the public, particularly parents, about the safety of their children at the university.

He noted that legal actions and administrative reforms are the two areas being prioritised following the bullying incident.

Earlier, media reports revealed that a senior UPNM student pleaded not guilty to charges of intentionally injuring a junior cadet officer with a hot steam iron last month.

Amirul Iskandar Norhanizan, 22, who is accused of causing injury to Muhammad Salman Mohd Saiful Surash, 20, with a hot steam iron, pleaded not guilty to the offence at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

The incident allegedly occurred at 11.45 pm on Oct 22 in a room at the UPNM Military Training Academy, Sungai Besi Camp.