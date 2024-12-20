MINDEF fully ready for PKLN 3.0 implementation

ALOR GAJAH: Preparations for the first phase of the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0, set to begin on Jan 12 next year, have now reached 100 per cent, said Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

He said that the preparations for the programme, which would involve 200 male trainees who were Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers at the 515th Territorial Army Regiment Transit Camp in Kuala Lumpur, included camp facilities, trainers, training modules and administrative work.

“We are just waiting for the programme to begin in January or February, and most of (the preparations) are focused on meeting the trainees’ needs, including travel costs, which will be borne by the government, as well as food, drinks, and daily necessities like clothing.

“This is a free training programme for our children, and we hope that after 45 days at the training camp, the trainees will develop stronger identities, greater confidence, and better life skills,” he told reporters after attending a zakat presentation ceremony in Kampung Bukit Senggeh here today.

The Alor Gajah member of Parliament said the programme in January would serve as a trial run before being expanded to the next phase in June, involving students from higher learning institutions.

Elaborating, Adly said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) had no plans to introduce an allowance model for PLKN 3.0 participants since all costs, including transportation, would be covered by the government.

“Mindef has no plans to introduce an allowance model, and for now, no decision has been made (regarding allowances)...what we have decided is to cover their travel expenses,” he said.