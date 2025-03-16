Mindef reassessing Black Hawk helicopter procurement approach

ALOR GAJAH: The Defence Ministry (Mindef) is in the process of reassessing the best procurement approach for UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters for the Malaysian Army, with a final decision expected this year.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the evaluation includes the government-to-government (G2G) agreement or the leasing model currently in use.

“We need to review the current process, especially in terms of pricing, as we recognise this as a necessity for the ministry. Several steps must be taken before determining the best acquisition method and expediting the process.

“There are various models available, including G2G and leasing. A comparison and evaluation will be conducted before a final decision is made.

“...we aim to resolve this within the year,” he told reporters after attending the Ramadan Appreciation Ceremony for Cleaning Sector Workers, organised by Yayasan Amal Asas and sponsored by ILTIZAM and Ekuiti Nasional Bhd (Ekuinas) today.

Adly said an open tender for the helicopters would be considered if there is sufficient interest and if multiple parties can guarantee the supply of the assets.

On March 1, it was reported that the Defence Ministry planned to reopen the tender for the leasing of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters after the previously appointed company failed to meet the delivery deadline.

Earlier, Adly, who is also the Alor Gajah MP, attended a breaking of fast event honouring 100 cleaning sector workers, where cash donations were also distributed in conjunction with Ramadan.