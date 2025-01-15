KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry has refuted claims circulating on social media alleging the dismissal of all commanders and the transfer of senior officers in the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) due to a helicopter contract worth RM16 billion.

In a statement today, the Ministry emphasised its serious stance on the matter, confirming that reports of fake news have been lodged with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police.

“This is to ensure appropriate measures are taken against those disseminating false information.

“The public is advised not to be easily influenced by viral news on social media, as it can create negative perceptions about national defence and potentially threaten peace,” the statement read.

The Ministry also reminded the public that spreading false news is a legal offence prosecutable under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.