MINDEF to probe UPNM cadet bullying case - Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence will investigate a case involving a cadet officer from Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), who was allegedly bullied and abused by a senior.

Higher Education (MOHE) Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, said the investigation will aim to indentify the suspect and may include steps to station wardens in each cadet dormitory.

He added that the ministry’s involvement follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent commitment to eradicating bullying across educational institutions nationwide.

“We must understand that this case involves both UPNM and the Military Training Academy (ALK), which share responsibility for cadet supervision.

“While the incident occurred at ALK, it cannot be ignored as the Prime Minister emphasised, no institution can overlook such incidents. We cannot tolerate extreme bullying in any form,” he told reporters at the UPNM Mosque here today.

Zambry added that UPNM and ALK operate under a unique structure. Cadets are supervised by UPNM during academic hours from 8 am to 5 pm, while ALK takes over outside of those hours.

The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) recently confirmed that they are investigating a case in which a senior allegedly pressed a hot iron onto an ALK UPNM cadet officer’s chest, causing burn injuries. The incident sparked widespread public attention after images surfaced on social media.

In a separate matter, Zambry said MOHE is gathering information on reports that a Malaysian man, whose MyKad and driver’s licence were allegedly found at a Ukrainian battlefield, is currently studying in Ukraine.

“We’ll provide further comments once we have full details,” he said.

Earlier, Bernama reported that the police (PDRM) have reached out to the Russian Embassy here to investigate allegations that a Malaysian citizen might be involved as a mercenary in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.