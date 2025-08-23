Minister denies claim of 10,000 Bangladeshi students getting graduate passes

PUTRAJAYA: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir has firmly denied claims that ten thousand Bangladeshi students in Malaysia will be granted graduate passes to work in the country.

He stated that these allegations are completely untrue and lack any factual basis.

During the recent visit of Bangladeshi Interim Government Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus, no Memorandum of Understanding or agreement was signed committing Malaysia to accept ten thousand Bangladeshi students for employment.

Zambry also advised Kedah Industry and Investment, Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Dr Haim Hilman Abdullah to exercise greater caution when making public statements.

“Based solely on a newspaper report in Bangladesh, he has made the allegation that I have agreed to consider providing ‘graduate passes’ to 10,000 Bangladeshi students in Malaysia to enable them to work here.”

He described Haim Hilman’s statement about public worry over Malaysia’s alleged agreement as highly irresponsible.

“As someone with an academic background, he should have made statements based on true, accurate and authentic facts, not speculation or spreading information carelessly.”

Zambry emphasised that academic principles require information with integrity, accuracy and truth.

He stressed that Haim Hilman should not create perceptions by presenting inaccurate information that misleads the public.

“The culture of producing ‘content’ to be made viral on social media with incorrect facts must be stopped immediately.”

Haim Hilman had previously made these claims in a two-minute and nineteen-second video uploaded to his TikTok account. – Bernama