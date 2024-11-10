Ministerial statement on GISBH to be presented in Parliament - Saifuddin Nasution

PUTRAJAYA: A ministerial statement regarding GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) will be presented in the upcoming Parliament sitting, which will start on Oct 14, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said that the ministerial statement was scheduled to be tabled on the second day of the sitting, to give members of Parliament room to debate the issue.

“It’s an opportunity for MPs to debate the issue, as the budget will be tabled on Friday and the debate session is set for the following week,” he said during an engagement session with editors-in-chief from the country’s media industry here today.

Also present was Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Saifuddin Nasution said his ministry wanted Parliament to serve as a platform where the public could access authentic information and developments regarding GISBH.

“Let Parliament serve as a platform for us to share the steps being taken on this issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said that the police investigation into GISBH was carried out in accordance with the law.

A total of 16 individuals, including senior management from GISBH were re-arrested yesterday under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) in connection with allegations of child exploitation and indoctrination of religious fanaticism.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said since the launch of Op Global in September, 58 individuals have been detained under the same act.

He said during the month-long operation, authorities arrested 415 individuals and rescued 625 victims aged between two months and 28 years.

On Sept 11, the police raided 20 charity homes linked to GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan over allegations of child and religious exploitation activities.