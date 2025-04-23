PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) today announced the establishment of a Technical Committee for the Stabilisation of Supply and Prices of Daily Necessities.

This follows the decision made at the Cabinet meeting on March 26, which approved KPDN’s proposal to form the committee which would be tasked with strengthening cross-ministerial cooperation to address issues related to the pricing and supply of goods.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the committee would be chaired by KPDN secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohd Sayuthi Bakar, with members from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, and other relevant agencies.

“The establishment of this committee also aims to improve the current ad hoc cooperation into a more strategic and continuous approach.

“Alhamdulillah, this year we have managed to curb elements that disrupted the supply of goods and price stability, but the Cabinet wants these efforts to continue and be enhanced through this committee,” he told a press conference after KPDN’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration here.

The committee’s first meeting is scheduled for May and will convene every two months.

According to Armizan, through the committee, monitoring will be carried out on essential items such as meat, chicken, eggs, rice, and cooking oil.

Government intervention plans will be considered should any issues arise regarding pricing or supply in the market.