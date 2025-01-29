KUCHING: The body of a 17-year-old boy was recovered from the site of a landslide in Kampung Lereng Bukit, Miri, this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre, in its latest update, said the body was found at 6.17 am among the debris of one of the two houses affected by the 2.58 am incident.

Efforts are now focused on locating four remaining victims who are feared buried, comprising two women aged 71 and 41, as well as two girls aged eight and 12.

Seven other occupants of the two houses managed to escape to safety.