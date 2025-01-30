Miri landslide: Residents urged to evacuate if ordered

MIRI: Residents living in landslide-prone areas are advised to evacuate to temporary relief centres if instructed by the authorities, says Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin.

The Senadin assemblyman said this was to prevent a recurrence of the recent tragedy in Kampung Lereng Bukit, which claimed five lives.

“Move immediately if you are instructed to relocate to a temporary evacuation centre (PPS). We do not want such incidents to happen again,” he told reporters after visiting the Kampung Lereng Bukit landslide operation control centre yesterday.

Lee said besides Kampung Lereng Bukit, other areas at high risk of landslides identified in Miri included Kampung Haji Wahid, Kampung Katong Lopeng and Jalan Woodhouse, which was near his residence.

He said the authorities would patrol the affected areas, and was there is any landslide threat, residents would be asked to evacuate immediately for their safety.

“All parties must be prepared for possible landslides as continuous rainfall is expected until the end of the month,” said Lee, adding that he had requested the Miri Division Resident to increase the number of temporary evacuation centres if necessary.

In the 2.58 am landslide at Kampung Lereng Bukit today, one male and four female victims, aged between 17 and 71, lost their lives.

The victims were from two families living next to each other on the same plot of land in the village.

Seven other victims; two males and five females aged between 14 and 60 survived the incident.