MIROS investigates brake failure in fatal Kajang toll plaza crash

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research is investigating the lorry suspected of causing a fatal accident at the Kajang toll plaza.

MIROS stated its Crash Investigation Team is focusing particularly on the vehicle’s braking system which is believed to have malfunctioned.

The institute confirmed it is working closely with relevant authorities including the Royal Malaysia Police, Road Transport Department, and the Land Public Transport Agency.

This evaluation is crucial in identifying the root cause and formulating effective preventive measures according to MIROS.

The crash occurred at 10.50 am last Saturday involving a lorry, a car, and two sport utility vehicles.

The tragic incident resulted in the death of a one-year-old boy and injuries to seven others.

Kajang District Police Chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof revealed preliminary investigations showed the lorry was last serviced in April.

The driver claimed he jumped out of the vehicle after experiencing brake failure according to police statements.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed records showed the lorry had two valid permits and had passed inspection at Puspakom.

However its brakes are believed to have failed leading to the lorry crashing into the toll plaza and several other vehicles.

MIROS emphasised that regular maintenance is critical to ensuring road safety especially for commercial vehicles.

Drivers and transport operators must routinely inspect brakes, tyres, and other critical components before each journey.

Scheduled maintenance and strict adherence to road regulations including observing speed limits are essential requirements.

A MIROS study in 2022 revealed that only 31.9% of public and commercial vehicle operators adhered to the Industry Code of Practice for Road Transport Safety.

Larger operators showed much higher compliance at 93.6% compared to smaller operators.

Express and tour buses recorded better compliance rates at 78% and 71% respectively while lorries lagged significantly behind at just 4%.

MIROS also highlighted the importance of using Child Restraint Systems which have been mandatory in Malaysia since January 1, 2020.

Despite this requirement CRS usage remains low at only about 30% as of 2022.

PDRM statistics showed that between 2014 and 2023 an average of 434 children died annually in road crashes.

This is equivalent to eight child fatalities per week according to the police data.

Properly installed child safety seats suited to a child’s height and weight can reduce the risk of fatal injuries by 54 to 71% for children aged 0 to 4 years.

The institute is urging policymakers, law enforcement agencies, and the transport industry to intensify advocacy, education, and enforcement efforts.

These combined actions are necessary to boost Child Restraint System usage nationwide according to MIROS. – Bernama