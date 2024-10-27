Misappropriation of pilot training funds: MARA files lawsuit against company

KUALA LUMPUR: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has filed a lawsuit against a bumiputera company alleged to have misappropriated funds from a flight training programme that were supposed to be paid to an aviation academy in the Czech Republic.

In a statement released tonight, MARA said it filed a writ of summons against the company involved on June 7, 2022, seeking €478,349.14, along with exemplary damages, costs, and interest.

“A judgment of default of defence was obtained against the company (first defendant) and one of its directors (second defendant) on Sept 19, 2022. The full trial against the other director (third defendant) has been completed on July 15, 2024, and is fixed for decision on Jan 9, 2025.

“Execution of the judgment by way of writ seizure and sale (WSS) has been taken against the company on Jan 22, 2024, but the company’s assets have been disposed of. Bankruptcy Notice has been filed against second defendant,” the statement read.

According to MARA, a police report regarding the case was filed at the Dang Wangi police station on January 28, 2022, adding that no reports of misconduct against its officials had been made by any party.

Following the police report, MARA said it was summoned to assist in the investigation and has provided full cooperation to the authorities.

Additionally, it said that 39 students sponsored under its flight training programme have successfully completed their studies.

Bernama previously reported that 50 aspiring pilots claimed losses when a Bumiputera company allegedly mismanaged flight trainee funds after they enrolled with the company between 2019 and 2022.

The company was said to be collaborating with MARA to send students for training in the Czech Republic; however, many students, including those not sponsored by MARA, claimed they were unable to complete their training due to the company’s failure to pay the flight training academy there.