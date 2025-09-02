KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Indian Skills Initiative (MISI) continues to strengthen the national workforce by training lorry drivers through the Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) – Dangerous Goods (DG) Integrated Truck Driver Training programme in Klang, Selangor.

The three-day training, which began yesterday, is organised by the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) through the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp). The encouraging response reflects the high demand for specialised training in the logistics sector.

In a statement, HRD Corp said the programme, officiated by Batu MP P Prabakaran, demonstrates the government’s commitment to upskilling and empowering Malaysia’s Indian community.

“This DG certification will enable lorry drivers in this category to secure higher salaries and better job opportunities. The intensive three-day training also gives participants a competitive edge.

“The programme graduates can also explore entrepreneurship opportunities and qualify for management roles. It also supports ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliance and international safety standards, ensuring its continued relevance to industry needs,“ the statement added.

In the same statement, Prabakaran highlighted that the integrated DG training marks another key milestone in equipping lorry drivers with the necessary certifications and skills to further their careers.

Meanwhile, participant V. Kalaiselvan, 29, who had been job hunting for over six months, said the MISI programme gave him new hope.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to receive the DG Integrated Training Certificate. Thank you, MADANI Government,“ he said.

D. Devandran, 38, from Ipoh, Perak, shared that the training provides him an opportunity to increase his earnings after three years in the gig economy, which he found lacking in career growth potential.

“Through this training, I will not only earn a lorry driver certification but also have the opportunity to advance my career into management roles,“ he said.

MISI, led by KESUMA through HRD Corp, has garnered over 3,000 participants in high-demand fields, such as Artificial Intelligence and smart farming, in line with industry needs for future skills.

In addition to creating job opportunities, the programme also empowers entrepreneurship, promotes a culture of lifelong learning, and opens avenues for career advancement.