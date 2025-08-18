Missing anglers near Pulau Kendi found safe after boat engine failure

GEORGE TOWN: Two anglers who went missing near Pulau Kendi were found safe early this morning after their boat experienced engine failure.

The Penang Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) confirmed the men, aged 34 and 64, were located at 3 am in stable condition.

Their boat was anchored 15 nautical miles west of Pulau Kendi when discovered by search teams.

MMEA director Maritime Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli said the agency received a missing persons report at 10.30 pm on Sunday.

A search operation was launched immediately around the last known coordinates of the fishermen.

“The two men were supposed to return home on Sunday after going out fishing at 10 am the same day,” said Muhammad Suffi.

He added that they could not be contacted later that night, raising concerns they were lost at sea.

Investigations revealed the boat’s engine failure had stranded them, preventing their return.

Both men were found in good health and given initial assistance by rescuers.

Their boat was later restarted and escorted back to Batu Maung Shipyard Jetty by enforcement officers.

“Penang MMEA expresses its gratitude for the prompt information provided,” said Muhammad Suffi.

He urged the fishing community to carry safety gear like Personal Locator Beacons for emergencies.

Early action in maritime incidents can save lives, the agency emphasised.

The successful rescue highlights the importance of preparedness at sea. - Bernama