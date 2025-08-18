Sebastien Haller joins Utrecht from Dortmund on permanent deal

BORUSSIA DORTMUND confirmed Sebastien Haller’s permanent transfer to FC Utrecht on Monday.

The striker joined the Dutch club on a free transfer after terminating his Dortmund contract a year early.

Haller, 31, previously played for Utrecht between 2015 and 2017 before returning on loan last season.

“This summer there was quite a bit of interest from other clubs, but for me there was only one ideal scenario and that was FC Utrecht,“ Haller said in a club statement.

His Dortmund stint was marked by challenges, including a testicular cancer diagnosis shortly after his €31 million move from Ajax in 2022.

Haller missed six months of action while undergoing treatment before returning to football.

He also endured heartbreak in the 2022-23 season, missing a crucial penalty in a 2-2 draw against Mainz that handed Bayern Munich the Bundesliga title.

The Ivorian striker later redeemed himself by scoring the winning goal in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final against Nigeria. - AFP