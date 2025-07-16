Missing British teen told family not to search for him - police

SHAH ALAM: Police have revealed that British teenager David Balisong, 17, sent a final email to his family urging them not to search for him before he went missing in Malaysia.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that the message was sent to his mother on July 9, marking the last known communication.

“In the email, he reassured his family not to worry or try to find him. He also wished them success and apologised for what he was about to do,” Hussein said during a press conference. Authorities confirmed that Balisong gave no indication of his plans to return.

Investigators have recorded statements from six individuals, including the teen’s mother, a bus driver, ticket counter staff, a currency exchange worker, and police personnel. CCTV footage last captured Balisong at KL Sentral’s lobby around 10.09 am on June 7.

“There is no record of him having left the country, and search efforts are still ongoing,” Hussein added.

Balisong, a high-achieving student from Cheadle, Greater Manchester, reportedly left home early on June 6, telling his brother he had school matters to attend to. Instead, he boarded a flight alone from Manchester to Kuala Lumpur. His phone has since been switched off, with no further responses to emails. - Bernama