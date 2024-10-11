Missing Chinese national found dead near KL private school

PETALING JAYA: A Chinese national reported missing was found dead in a private school parking lot in Kuala Lumpur.

The 18-year-old, was found on Saturday (Nov 9) at around 9am in Jalan Duta Kiara, The Star reported.

The police are expected to release a full statement on his death after an autopsy is carried out to determine the cause of death.

It was reported that the student was last seen in the Solaris Mont Kiara area at around 2am on Saturday.

A report on his disappearance was lodged at around 4am on the same day.

