PETALING JAYA: Police discovered two elderly siblings dead in their Taman Mewah home in Kulai, Johor yesterday after a neighbor reported a foul smell from the property.

Kulai district police chief Superintendent Tan Seng Lee said the deceased, a 65-year-old man and his 67-year-old sister, were found locked inside their house when authorities arrived, according to Malaysia Gazette.

“Initial investigations indicate no criminal elements are involved, and the case has been classified as sudden death for now,“ he said

Kulai Fire and Rescue station operations commander, Senior Fire Officer 1 Fauzi Che Deris, said emergency services responded at 12:37pm where six personnel with a Fire Rescue Tender and Emergency Medical Services unit were dispatched.

“Medical officers from the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed both victims had passed away,“ he said, adding that the operation concluded at 1:58pm.

The siblings have been reported missing for several days before the discovery.