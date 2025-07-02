Malaysia and Indonesia to resume annual consultation in Jakarta

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Indonesia will restart their annual consultation, last held in 2017, following discussions between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The meeting is scheduled for July 29 in Jakarta, alongside ASEAN-related events.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the decision, highlighting the positive atmosphere during Anwar’s recent visit to Indonesia.

The consultation will serve as a platform for both leaders to address bilateral issues, including the long-standing Ambalat maritime boundary dispute.

Fahmi noted that the Ambalat issue, unresolved for decades, remains a priority but stressed that discussions would mark the beginning of a resolution process rather than an immediate conclusion.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan previously emphasised Malaysia’s commitment to a win-win solution.

The leaders also reaffirmed plans to enhance strategic cooperation in trade, security, and joint maritime development.

The upcoming talks aim to strengthen diplomatic ties and foster regional stability.