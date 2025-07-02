AFF U-23 Cup: Young Malaysia squad hungry for success despite lack of big names

NATIONAL defender Muhammad Ubaidullah Shamsul Fazili has dismissed concerns over Malaysia’s Under-23 squad lacking star power ahead of the 2025 ASEAN Football Federation Under-23 Cup in Jakarta.

The 21-year-old insists the team’s hunger and determination will make up for the absence of big names.

Muhammad Ubaidullah acknowledged the current squad differs significantly from previous editions but sees it as motivation rather than a disadvantage.

“Of course, this team is very different from the last squad with the many big names. But I don’t think that’s a problem. Maybe we’re a nobody, but we have the burning desire to improve,“ he said during a team gathering at a hotel here.

The defender recently earned Man-of-the-Match honours in Malaysia’s 1-1 draw against Cape Verde in an international friendly.

Despite his senior team experience, he remains cautious about securing a starting spot.

“First of all, I was lucky to be selected for this camp. But there is no guarantee of final selection. I see two or three players vying for the same position,“ he added.

Head coach Mohd Nafuzi Zain confirmed all 30 players have reported for training as scheduled.

“Everything is going smoothly as planned. All the players have reported for duty. I can see the lads are excited and enthusiastic,“ he said.

Malaysia will face the Philippines on July 15, followed by Brunei (July 18) and hosts Indonesia (July 21) in Group A of the tournament running from July 15-29.