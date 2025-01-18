MELAKA: The search and rescue (SAR) effort for two fishermen reported missing in the waters off Pulau Undan on Wednesday has been expanded to cover 1,372 square kilometres.

Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director, Captain (M) Mohd Khairi Abd Aziz, said the operation, now on its third day, involves six sea assets and one air asset from the Subang Maritime Air Station.

“Based on the analysis of the Search and Rescue Optimal Planning System (SAROPS), there is a possibility that the victims have been swept into the waters of a neighbouring country.

“Therefore, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Putrajaya has requested assistance from Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) to help locate the two victims,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the operation involves 54 personnel from various agencies, including the police and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

The disappearance of fishermen Muarep Sakem, 63, and Rosenizam Maharam, 50, was only noticed yesterday, prompting the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre to activate the search and rescue operation.

A SAR forward base has been set up at the Sungai Duyong Fishermen’s Jetty in Padang Temu, with the operation also assisted by the local fishing community.