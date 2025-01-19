Missing fishermen: SAR forward base closed following lack of leads

MELAKA: The operations forward base for the search and rescue of two fishermen who went missing in waters off Pulau Undan has been closed today after no leads were found throughout the four-day operation.

Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Maritime Operations deputy director Cmdr Norrimi Hassan said the search radius encompassing 4,357 square kilometres, including waters in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan to Muar, Johor did not reveal any signs or clues that could lead to both victims.

“There are no clues at all, for instance oil spills or if it sank or was hit by other vessels in international waters, there would be debris, but we found one. We have also referred to the victims’ friends as they can identify any debris from the victims’ boat.

“The Indonesian National Search and Rescue Body (BASARNAS), from whom we requested help from previously, also did not find any leads or information, even though based on local fishermen’s knowledge and search and rescue optimization planning system analysis indicates a possibility that they have drifted to that country,” he told reporters when met at the search and rescue (SAR) operations forward base in Padang Temu fishermen’s jetty here today.

He clarificed that the forward base closed at 7.15 pm tonight, but search efforts will carry on through each agency involved through their daily routine operations until both victims are found.

Muarep Sakem, 63 and Rosenizam Maharam, 50 went missing after they went fishing on Wednesday, and a police report was lodged by their employer stating that the last time they made contact was at 10 am on Thursday, informing the employer that there was something wrong with their boat engine.

A search effort was launched immediately by the authorities following the report.