Missing Malaysian student in Japan found safe, taken to embassy

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian female student who was reported missing in Hiroshima, Japan, has been found safe and taken to the Malaysian Embassy in Tokyo.

The Malaysian Students’ Association in Japan (MSAJ), on its Facebook page on Thursday (Jan 30), shared the news of the discovery of Nurin Hannani Hafizi, 21, a student at Kure Kosen.

A Malaysian Islamic outreach organisation in Japan, IMAN Jepun, also shared the news on Facebook.

“We have received news from the Embassy of Malaysia. Alhamdulillah, Hannani has been found safely. Thank you to everyone for your cooperation, support and prayers. Your kindness and efforts mean so much,” said IMAN Jepun on its Facebook page.

Nurin Hannani was reported missing on Wednesday after failing to return to campus since Monday night, prompting Kure Kosen to file a police report regarding her disappearance.