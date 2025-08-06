Missing man search in Bukit Tabur halted pending new leads

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have suspended the search and rescue operation for a 43-year-old mentally disabled man reported missing near Bukit Tabur last week.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail confirmed the operation was halted at 6 pm yesterday.

He stated authorities remain ready to restart the search if fresh leads surface.

“Police do not rule out the possibility that the man may have gone elsewhere.

“Throughout the search, no clues were found in the surrounding area. The SAR will be reopened if new leads emerge,“ he said.

An investigation paper has been opened regarding the disappearance.

The victim’s father lodged a report on Aug 2 after his son, Norhafsham Nazri, failed to return home from Kampung Warisan, Taman Melawati.

A backpack believed to belong to the missing man was found along the Bukit Tabur trail.

Subsequent searches covered the Bukit Tabur and Hulu Sungai Klang areas. – Bernama