Missing Miri senior citizen found dead near abandoned vehicle

MIRI: An elderly man reported missing for over a week has been discovered deceased in a decomposed state near the Sebubok area of Batu Niah.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that 77-year-old Chong Nyuk Fan’s body was located close to his abandoned four-wheel drive vehicle last night.

Authorities received the missing person report at 9.18 pm yesterday and immediately dispatched firefighters and police personnel to the scene.

Search teams conducted operations within a 50-metre radius of the vehicle and located the victim in tall grass beside the roadside within 20 minutes of arrival.

Chong had left his Senadin area home on September 14 without informing anyone and was travelling in his four-wheel drive vehicle.

GPS tracking data revealed the vehicle travelled from Miri to Belaga on September 14 before moving toward the Batu Niah junction on September 17.

The vehicle was subsequently found abandoned at the roadside with no sign of the occupant during initial searches.

Family members had previously conducted their own search efforts in the area before officially reporting the disappearance to authorities.

The police report was lodged specifically to request assistance in locating the missing senior citizen after family searches proved unsuccessful. – Bernama