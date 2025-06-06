Missing teen with learning disability found safe

MELAKA: Muhamad Aidil Asyraf Fadli, a 15-year-old boy with a learning disability, who was reported missing while looking for a missing cow in Kampung Permatang Pasir since Wednesday, has been found safe early today.

Padang Temu Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer Omera Omar, said that the teen was discovered at 2.08 am, lying under a tree.

“He was found in a bushy area, approximately 600 metres from the Fire Command Post (PKB), in a weak state and unable to move,” he said in a statement today.

He said medical personnel on-site provided immediate treatment before the teen was taken to the hospital for further care.

Omera said the SAR operation to find the boy involved 31 personnel, including 14 from the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia (STORM), five police officers, and four members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), along with local villagers and sniffer dogs.

Melaka Tengah Police District deputy chief, Supt Halim Abas, confirmed the discovery of the teen.