PUTRAJAYA: Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has called on all parties not to make speculations regarding the misuse of the halal logo involving the ‘ham and cheese’ sandwiches allegedly sold at a convenience store in a compound of a public university in Kuala Lumpur.

Armizan also asked all parties to give space and opportunity to the relevant authorities to investigate the case in accordance with the law.

“We should not interfere with the investigation. Don’t pressure, don’t speculate.

“Let the investigation be completed. Our commitment at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is to ensure that the investigation is carried out transparently so that justice is served,” he told a press conference after the KPDN New Year’s Message and Direction for 2025, here today.

On Jan 13, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) in a media statement confirmed that the ‘ham and cheese’ sandwiches sold at the convenience store in the public university did not have a halal certificate and that the company producing the product was not a Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) holder.

On the Department of Chemistry’s chemical test on the samples of the ‘ham and cheese’ sandwiches, Armizan said that his ministry has yet to receive the results.

In another development, Armizan also advised any parties who have fallen victim to fraud by umrah tour operators to come forward and file complaints with the Malaysian Consumer Claims Tribunal (TTPM).

A team of police from the Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) recently raided a travel agency’s office in Sepang following the company’s failure to send more than 300 umrah pilgrims to the Holy Land.

Initial investigations found that the company had been operating since 2022 and had been running from the three-storey premises in Sepang since October last year.

Yesterday, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that initial investigations revealed that the owner of the company, which is accused of defrauding RM2.1 million in umrah packages, had a criminal record involving a fraud case related to investment in Johor last year, which is still under investigation.