NIBONG TEBAL: The Penang Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has inspected seven out of nine rice processing factories in the state as part of investigations into the illegal mixing of local white rice with imported rice.

Penang KPDN director S. Jegan said rice samples collected during the inspections have been sent to the Malaysian Chemistry Department for analysis.

“We have inspected seven factories, while the remaining two were excluded as they do not carry out packaging and processing activities. So we are still waiting for test results (from the Malaysian Chemistry Department),” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after conducting price monitoring under the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Aidilfitri 2025 at a supermarket here today, with Penang KPDN chief enforcement officer Mohd Suffian Mohd Abbas also present.

Jegan warned that any party found guilty of mixing local white rice with imported rice would face legal action under Section 5 of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

Regarding the SHMPP, he said the scheme would be enforced for 15 days from today until April 7, covering 26 essential items.

A total of 137 enforcement officers and 62 price monitoring officers from Penang KPDN have been assigned to strategic sites such as public markets, farmers’ markets and shopping centres selling festive goods to carry out inspections and enforcement.

Therefore, he said all parties are expected to comply with the set prices and use pink labels for price-controlled items.

“For the offence of selling controlled goods above the maximum price, individuals can be fined up to RM100,000, imprisoned for not more than three years or both, or compounded up to RM50,000, while companies can be fined up to RM500,000 or compounded RM250,000.

“For the offence of failing to put up pink price tags for price-controlled goods, individuals can be fined up to RM10,000 or compounded up to RM5,000, while companies can be fined up to RM20,000 or compounded up to RM10,000,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jegan said that from Jan 1 to date, Penang KPDN has inspected 19,056 premises statewide and has taken action in 272 cases for various offences, with total seizures amounting to RM1.77 million and collected compounds of RM55,200.