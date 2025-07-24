MK3D unites rural entrepreneurship programmes under one platform

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has unveiled Karnival Mega 3 Dimensi (MK3D) as a unified platform combining key rural entrepreneurship programmes.

The initiative merges efforts from the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), FELDA, and the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) to streamline rural development.

“This strategic consolidation reduces government costs while maximising impact,“ Zahid stated during a media briefing. He emphasised MK3D’s role in fostering rural entrepreneurship by connecting agencies, buyers, and tech providers under one ecosystem.

Scheduled from July 30 to August 3 at MITEC, the event anticipates over two million visitors.

“We project RM209 million in economic gains, driven by sales and business networking,“ Zahid added. More than 1,000 entrepreneurs nationwide will showcase products to investors and institutional partners.

Aligned with the “Desaku Mendunia” theme, MK3D aims to position rural Malaysia as a global economic contributor. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the event on August 2. - Bernama