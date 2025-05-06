KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has called for an urgent cabinet review and approval for the long overdue private general practitioner (GP) consultation fees increase.

Its president, Datuk Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira, said the MMA, together with other GP organisations, had submitted a joint memorandum on the issue of GP consultation fees and other issues to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following a peaceful assembly on May 6.

He said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) responded positively, recognising the stagnant GP fees and instructing the Ministry of Health (MOH) to present to the cabinet on this issue.

“MMA and other associations have since met MOH officials and presented a clear, evidence-based case for the consultation fee increase.

“We understand that the quantum of fee increase to be decided by the government will take into consideration the views of all, but we hope that the justification that has been given by MMA is taken into consideration and that the review and approval by the Cabinet be done as soon as possible,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Kalwinder said the 33-year-old unchanged consultation fees had taken its toll and will only worsen the survival rate of GP clinics.

“We also hope that the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL), chaired by the Prime Minister, which is also looking at the issue, addresses the issue objectively and urgently and hopefully will give MMA an opportunity to present to it the predicaments of the GPs,” he remarked.

He said it is disheartening to note that, though private GPs do not rely on any government funding, they are still expected by some to benevolently provide healthcare as a social service to the public.

“It should be noted that clinics, on a daily basis, relieve the pressure on public clinics and hospitals,” he said.

Dr Kalwinder said the long-awaited fee revision is not about profit nor about its effect on healthcare inflation, which occurs predominantly in secondary and tertiary care, but about ensuring the survival of primary care, which is the most cost-effective arm of Malaysia’s health system.

“The future of accessible, quality community-based care depends on this decision,” he added.

On May 3, Minister of Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that the review of consultation fees for GPs will be finalised within a month.