MMEA arrests five Myanmar fishermen for poaching

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency has detained a boat with five Myanmar fishermen for alleged poaching in Malaysian waters 13.5 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Tengah near Port Klang yesterday.

Selangor MMEA director Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said the skipper and four crew, aged between 25 and 40, were detained during Op Ehsan, Op Tiris, and Op Bersama at 3.30 pm.

“All of them failed to provide valid identification documents, work permits, or authorisation letters from the director-general of Fisheries Malaysia to work on the vessel.

“The fishermen, along with their vessel and approximately 150 kilogrammes of catch, were taken to the marine police jetty in Pulau Indah for further action,“ he said in a statement today.