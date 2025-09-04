MMEA detains two boats used for filming off Pulau Bidong

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained two boats and a floating platform used for filming activities near Pulau Bidong.

MMEA Terengganu director Maritime Captain Hamiludin Che Awang confirmed that six crew members were also detained during the operation.

Six passengers aged between 21 and 32, including a social media influencer, were released immediately following the detention.

The boats were apprehended at approximately 6 pm yesterday during Ops Iman, 16 nautical miles northwest of Kuala Terengganu.

Investigations revealed that one passenger boat was used to tow the floating platform which carried a luxury car.

Another boat was accompanying the towing activity without a valid operating licence.

The floating platform was constructed without any safety equipment, posing significant risks to maritime safety.

This unlawful action endangers the lives of crew members, passengers, and other waterway users.

All detained vessels and personnel were transported to the Terengganu State Maritime Jetty around 2 am today for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 for multiple violations.

These violations include operating without a valid licence and conducting unauthorised towing activities.

MMEA supports tourism activities and youth creativity but emphasises compliance with existing regulations.

Such compliance ensures public safety and the sustainability of Malaysia’s maritime sector. – Bernama