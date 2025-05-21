MMEA explores AI to enhance maritime security

LANGKAWI: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is committed to strengthening national maritime safety by exploring the use of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) in line with the increasingly complex maritime security challenges.

Its director-general Admiral Maritime Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah said the approach is part of the agency’s operational reform agenda aimed at combating increasingly challenging cross-border crimes.

“MMEA sees the need to explore new technologies such as AI, real-time data analytics, and intelligent monitoring systems to enhance surveillance efficiency and response to maritime incidents,” he said in a statement today.

In this regard, he said the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25) will be an important platform for the MMEA to identify strategic partnership opportunities and technologies compatible with the agency’s operational needs.

“MMEA also welcomes any form of new collaboration with strategic partners, both locally and internationally.

“We also want to ensure that our assets, systems, and operational capabilities remain relevant and effective in meeting current and future challenges,” he said.

Mohd Rosli emphasised that while technology is not a substitute for human capability, it should complement the agency’s overall operations.

He added that AI can support rapid decision-making, track foreign fishing vessels, and provide early warnings through automatic detection, enabling MMEA personnel in the field to be more proactive.