GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained seven fishermen for drug use, and three local fishing vessels with nine crew members for various offenses under the Fisheries Act 1985 during an integrated operation yesterday.

State director, Maritime Capt Razali Kasim, said the operation involved 51 personnel from multiple agencies and focused on the waters of Teluk Kumbar and fish landing jetties in the area.

“Out of 25 fishermen, seven tested positive for drugs. These arrests were based on intelligence and public complaints.

“In addition, three fishing vessels with nine local crew members were detained for various offenses, including breaching license conditions and fishing in restricted areas. One suspect wanted by the police was also apprehended,” he said in a statement today.

The operation was conducted jointly by the MMEA, Royal Malaysia Police, National Anti-Drug Agency, Marine Police Force, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Immigration Department of Malaysia, and the Penang State Fisheries Department.

Razali stated that the operation reflects the ongoing commitment of the Penang MMEA and its partner agencies to uphold maritime security and enforce compliance with laws within the state’s territorial waters.