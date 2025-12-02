KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is set to receive a new Turkish-made multi-purpose mission ship (MPMS), expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2027.

MMEA director-general Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah said the acquisition is a strategic move to strengthen the nation’s maritime defence and enforcement capabilities.

“Turkiye’s Desan Shipyard was selected to build the vessel based on merit, as well as its globally recognised expertise and capabilities in the defence industry,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Malaysia, represented by Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Awang Alik Jeman and Turkiye, represented by Desan Shipyard board chairman Cenk Ismail Kaptanoğlu at Seri Perdana Complex, Putrajaya yesterday.

The MoU signing was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mohd Rosli said the acquisition marks a significant boost to MMEA’s operational capabilities, with the vessel set to become a key asset in safeguarding national waters.

“Equipped with advanced specifications, the MPMS is capable of operating nonstop for 30 days and is fitted with modern assets such as four fast interceptor boats, two unmanned aerial vehicles, a helideck, medical facilities and a detention centre.

“The 99-metre-long vessel can hold 70 crew members and 30 passengers and will focus on surveillance in the South China Sea, particularly in addressing foreign vessel intrusions, illegal fishing and cross-border crimes like smuggling and human trafficking,” he said.

Mohd Rosli also mentioned that the agreement aligns with Malaysia’s efforts to enhance maritime security through international cooperation.

“With this agreement established, MMEA is optimistic that bilateral relations between Malaysia and Turkiye in the maritime defence sector will continue to strengthen, bringing significant advantages for the security and stability of our waters,” he added.