MMEA seizes trawl boats, RM80k marine catch in Kuala Kurau

IPOH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained two trawl boats and confiscated marine catch and assets worth RM80,000 near the Kuala Kurau estuary.

The operation took place approximately 5.2 nautical miles west of the estuary last Friday.

Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone director, Maritime Commander Mohd Hairil Othman, stated that the vessels were intercepted at 2am.

He confirmed that the boats were operating outside permitted hours and using excessive net weights.

Additionally, the vessels were not manned by their registered owners, violating maritime regulations.

The seized items were transported to the Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone jetty for further investigation.

Mohd Hairil emphasised that MMEA will not tolerate breaches of maritime laws.

He added that the agency will enhance monitoring and enforcement to curb illegal activities in national waters.

Offenders found guilty may face fines of up to RM20,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

The public is urged to report suspicious maritime activities or emergencies to the Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 05-7279919 or the emergency hotline 999.