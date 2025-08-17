Inquest into Zara Qairina’s death begins tomorrow in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: The inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir will commence tomorrow at the Kota Kinabalu Coroner’s Court.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) confirmed the date in a statement today.

The Sabah State Prosecution Director requested the inquest under subsection 339(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The AGC stated that the case is of public interest and will be expedited to ensure justice.

Justice is sought not only for Zara Qairina’s family but also for the public, the AGC added.

The inquest aims to determine the cause and circumstances of her death, including potential criminal elements.

On Aug 13, the AGC announced the decision to hold an inquest after reviewing the case.

The Royal Malaysia Police submitted an investigation report on Aug 12 regarding the student’s death.

Zara Qairina was a Form One student at SMK Agama Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar.

The AGC emphasised transparency in handling the high-profile case. - Bernama