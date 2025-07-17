MMSB Consult appointed for Penang LRT Mutiara Line project

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) has appointed MMSB Consult Sdn Bhd as the independent consultant engineer for the Penang LRT Mutiara Line project.

The selection followed an open tender process and thorough evaluation.

The consultancy will oversee design review, construction, testing, commissioning, and operational phases to ensure compliance with project standards.

“This appointment reflects the Mutiara Line’s growing momentum as the project transitions from preparatory stages into construction readiness,“ MRT Corp stated.

Meanwhile, SRS Consortium Sdn Bhd, awarded Civil Main Contract Package 1, has met key contractual conditions, leading to the issuance of a Notice to Proceed (NTP) on July 15.

Pre-construction activities, including soil investigation and environmental monitoring, are already underway.

“Work under Package 1 is set to accelerate,“ MRT Corp added. Advance works, including utility relocation and piling, are scheduled to begin in August 2025, with large-scale civil construction expected in Q4 2026.