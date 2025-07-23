Mobile eCOSS app blocks subsidised cooking oil abuse in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living has rolled out a mobile version of its eCOSS Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme, linking it to the National Registration Department’s database to prevent abuse of subsidised cooking oil.

The system aims to stop non-citizens from purchasing subsidised oil while improving oversight of monthly distribution.

Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, stated that the mobile app will enhance monitoring of 60,000 metric tonnes of subsidised cooking oil distributed monthly, particularly for the B40 group.

“Real-time tracking of retailers, buyers, and purchase quantities will help identify irregularities quickly,“ he said.

The app, currently tested under the Rahmah Sales Programme, ensures full traceability from distributors to retail outlets.

Johor has already joined the pilot scheme.

Armizan added, “MPs have demanded restrictions on foreign purchases of subsidised oil. This app enforces that by verifying identities through the national registry.”

During parliamentary debates, concerns were raised about weaknesses in the existing eCOSS system.

Tan Kar Hing from PH-Gopeng suggested replacing subsidies with targeted e-vouchers using the PADU database.

Meanwhile, Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa of BN-Tampin called for an immediate ban on foreign access to subsidised oil, citing widespread misuse. – Bernama