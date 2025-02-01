MOE aligns educational needs of GISBH children

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is currently realigning the educational needs of children linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), who remain in safe houses under the Department of Social Welfare (JKM).

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that this is necessary as some children are still in JKM’s safe houses.

“We will realign their education based on their age and suitability to follow mainstream education in MOE schools,” she told a press conference here today.

She was commenting on the educational development of GISBH children, which has been managed by the ministry since Oct 1.