MOE and MACC boost integrity culture with CeIO programme

PUTRAJAYA: The Certified Integrity Officer (CeIO) programme remains a key initiative in fostering integrity governance, particularly within Malaysia’s education sector.

Ministry of Education (MOE) Secretary-General Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim emphasised that the programme is a strategic investment in building internal capacity to combat corruption and malpractice.

Since 2022, the collaboration between MOE and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) under MACC has played a crucial role in promoting integrity and good governance.

“This partnership goes beyond conventional training. It adopts a systematic and targeted approach to produce credible, integrity-driven officers capable of managing compliance and corruption prevention,“ said Aminuddin.

The recent Public Sector CeIO Programme in Negeri Sembilan saw participation from 55 ministry officers nationwide.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman highlighted the role of CeIOs in driving corruption prevention and integrity-based governance.

Azmi noted that the programme, launched in 2009, has accredited 2,851 officers to date.

“Their effectiveness in ensuring a transparent and accountable public service is vital in achieving Malaysia’s goal of ranking among the top 25 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index by 2033,“ he added. – Bernama