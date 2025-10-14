MOE and PDRM strengthen school safety monitoring nationwide after student death

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education is working closely with the Royal Malaysia Police to strengthen safety monitoring in all schools nationwide.

Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said PDRM will implement additional security measures to ensure school areas remain safe for students.

“The MOE views seriously the criminal incidents that occur between students in school areas, including the recent cases involving deaths and rapes,“ he said.

“We do not view these cases as isolated ones. The MOE views these incidents as a strong blow to us to do more to strengthen the safety of students and their mental well-being.”

He spoke at a special press conference following the death of a female student at a Selangor school earlier today.

A Form 4 student was believed to have been stabbed to death by a male student at a secondary school in Petaling Jaya around 9.30 am.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Khalid Ismail confirmed the victim died at the scene within the school compound.

The suspect, a 14-year-old student from the same school, has been arrested according to police authorities.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said officers found two sharp weapons believed used in the stabbing incident.

Teaching and learning activities will proceed as usual while the Final Test of the Academic Session will be coordinated by the school administration.

“The PdP process at the school is running as usual, and the investigation conducted does not disrupt the teaching and learning process of students,“ Shamsudin stated.

“The school will also readjust the UASA test schedule according to the current situation.”

The ministry has left further investigation into the suspect’s background and weapon entry to police authorities.

“I request that if there is anyone with information, please forward the information to the PDRM,“ Shamsudin added. – Bernama