MOE denies leak of 2024 SPM History paper

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has found that the alleged leak of the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination papers for the History subject is unfounded.

In a statement today, MoE said this followed an investigation, including all the related broadcasts and screenshots regarding the allegation that went viral on social media sites.

“The screenshots that were transmitted only contained a list of titles in the History textbook that were used as predictions.

“No questions in the 2024 SPM History Papers 1 and 2 were displayed in any of the broadcasts and screenshots.

“Therefore, this allegation does not meet the definition of leakage as stipulated in the procedures for managing and handling cases of examination paper leaks and security control of the MoE’s Examination Board,“ read the statement.

MoE said it viewed seriously the allegation that the History examination paper was leaked and is always committed to ensuring that the confidentiality of the public examination papers is preserved and that the interests and justice of all the 2024 SPM examination candidates are guaranteed.

MoE advises all exam candidates to remain calm and focused in facing the exam.